Brink new Stanford career blocks leader, Cardinal beat USC

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink became Stanford’s career leader in blocked shots with six more and scored 12 points, including a key putback with 1:04 left, and the No. 3 Cardinal beat No. 25 Southern California 50-47 on Friday night to take sole possession of the Pac-12 lead. Brink began the night needing two blocks to break Jayne Appel’s mark of 273 set from 2006-2010, then swatted away a layup by Kadi Sissoko at the 5:25 mark of the second for the record. Close family friend and supporter Stephen Curry and his daughter, Riley — alongside 49ers quarterback Trey Lance — sat on the baseline cheering for her. Brink also grabbed 10 rebounds. Destiny Littleton scored 15 points for USC.

