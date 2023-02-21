Brink, Jones power No. 3 Stanford women past No. 17 UCLA

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink scored 25 points and made all 15 of her free throws, the last of which put Stanford ahead for good, and the third-ranked Cardinal beat No. 17 UCLA 71-66 in their final regular-season home game. Brink swatted two more shots to give her 102 blocks for the season, and her 15 free throws were the most without a miss by a Stanford player since at least 1999. Haley Jones added 18 points and converted a layup with 1:22 remaining to put the Cardinal ahead by three. Londynn Jones scored 14 points for the Bruins, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

