Brink, Jones power No. 3 Stanford women past No. 17 UCLA

By JANIE McCAULEY The Associated Press
Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) drives to the basket against UCLA forward Emily Bessoir (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Josie Lepe]

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink scored 25 points and made all 15 of her free throws, the last of which put Stanford ahead for good, and the third-ranked Cardinal beat No. 17 UCLA 71-66 in their final regular-season home game. Brink swatted two more shots to give her 102 blocks for the season, and her 15 free throws were the most without a miss by a Stanford player since at least 1999. Haley Jones added 18 points and converted a layup with 1:22 remaining to put the Cardinal ahead by three. Londynn Jones scored 14 points for the Bruins, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

