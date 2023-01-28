Brink, Jones help No. 3 Stanford edge Oregon State 63-60

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 21 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, Haley Jones added 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 3 Stanford beat Oregon State 63-60. Agnes Emma-Nnopu added eight points and five rebounds as Stanford (20-2, 8-1 Pac-12) extended its Pac-12 home winning streak to 20 games. Timea Gardiner scored 16 points for Oregon State (11-9, 3-6). The game was tied at 60 with just over a minute left before Jones connected on 3 of 4 free throws to give Stanford a 63-60 lead with 23 seconds left.

