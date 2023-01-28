Brink, Jones help No. 3 Stanford edge Oregon State 63-60

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 21 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, Haley Jones added 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 3 Stanford beat Oregon State 63-60. Agnes Emma-Nnopu added eight points and five rebounds as Stanford (20-2, 8-1 Pac-12) extended its Pac-12 home winning streak to 20 games. Timea Gardiner scored 16 points for Oregon State (11-9, 3-6). The game was tied at 60 with just over a minute left before Jones connected on 3 of 4 free throws to give Stanford a 63-60 lead with 23 seconds left.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) takes a 3-point shot over Oregon State forward Jelena Mitrovic (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Oregon State guard Bendu Yeaney (1) has a shot blocked by Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford won 63-60. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Stanford forward Kiki Iriafen (44) drives to the basket against Oregon State forward Raegan Beers, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
