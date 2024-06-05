Cameron Brink, Rhyne Howard, Cierra Burdick and Hailey Van Lith will represent the United States in 3×3 basketball at the Paris Olympics this summer. Brink, Burdick and Van Lith led the U.S. to a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Burdick was also on the squad that won gold in 2014. Howard played 3×3 for the first time with the U.S. at a training camp in Springfield, Massachusetts in April. The sport requires that two of the four members of the team be in country’s top 10 for total points accumulated in FIBA rankings. The U.S. won the inaugural 3×3 title in the Tokyo Games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.