Brink has 20 points, 18 rebounds as No. 8 Stanford women beat Washington State 74-65

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 20 points and 18 rebounds, Kiki Iriafen scored 17 points and No. 8 Stanford beat Washington State 74-65. The Cardinal (13-1, 1-0 Pac-12) won for the 73rd straight meeting and have not lost to the Cougars (11-4, 0-2) since the teams started playing each other in 1983. Brink had her fifth game with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds. Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 22 points to lead Washington State, and Bella Murekatete added 13 points.

