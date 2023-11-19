Brink big in OT as No. 6 Stanford edges Duke 82-79

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink scored nine of her career-high 29 points in overtime, including a pair of clutch free throws with 11.9 seconds remaining, and No, 6 Stanford held off Duke 82-79 on Sunday. Kiki Iriafen had a career 27 points with nine rebounds for Stanford. Hannah Jump added 15 points with five 3-pointers. Ashlon Jackson made six 3s and scored 22 points for Duke (3-2).

