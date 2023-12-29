Bringing the Winter Classic to Seattle came with an insurance policy. A retractable roof

SEATTLE (AP) — When the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken meet on Monday in the Winter Classic, the NHL hopes the story is centered on the clash between the league’s two newest franchises, one of which happens to be the reigning Stanley Cup champions. But bringing the game to the Pacific Northwest meant relying on a mechanical structure the league hopes won’t be needed on the day of the game but has proven invaluable in protecting the rink in the lead up to the event – the retractable roof of T-Mobile Park. That’s part of the story, too.

