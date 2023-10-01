Brin throws for 3 TDs, Jackson adds key pick return, Georgia Southern tops Coastal Carolina

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Davis Brin threw three touchdown passes, Khadry Jackson had a game-changing pick-six and Georgia Southern defeated Coastal Carolina 38-28. Brin was 34-of-56 passing for 322 yards with Khaleb Hood hauling in 12 for 131 yards. It was Hood’s school-record sixth century game. Coastal Carolina tied the game at 21 four minutes into the third quarter before the Eagles reeled off 17 points. It started with a Michael Lantz 45-yard field goal at the 7:10 mark. Just 12 seconds later Jackson waltzed into the end zone with a 20-yard interception return. The Eagles then put together a nine-play, 72-yard drive capped by Jalen White’s 3-yard run that made it 38-21 in the last minute of the third quarter.

