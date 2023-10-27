Brin guides Georgia Southern over Georgia State 44-27

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Davis Brin passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns to propel Georgia Southern to a 44-27 victory over Georgia State. Brin gave Georgia Southern (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) a 7-0 lead when he connected with Khaleb Hood for a 24-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. Marcus Carroll scored on a 13-yard run to cap a 12-play, 83-yard drive, pulling Georgia State (6-2, 3-2) even. The Panthers regained the lead on a 35-yard field goal by Michael Lantz with 21 seconds left in the period. Georgia Southern scored three times in the final 5:42 of the second quarter to take control. Jalen White had a 2-yard touchdown run, Brin fired a 30-yard scoring strike to Marcus Sanders Jr. and Lantz kicked a 34-yard field goal on the final play to put the Eagles up 27-7 at halftime.

