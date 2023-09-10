Brin, Georgia Southern claim shootout win as the QB accounts for 3 TDs in win over UAB

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Davis Brin threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns and Georgia Southern beat UAB 49-35. Trailing 21-7, the Blazers rallied with two touchdowns in a little more than four minutes just before halftime for a 22-21 lead. Jacob Zeno threw a 5-yard score to Bryce Damous with 5:50 before intermission. After holding Georgia Southern to three-and-out, Isaiah Jacobs ran it in from the 5 and the 2-point conversion put the Blazers ahead. OJ Arnold ran it in from 39 yards out with 39 seconds before intermission to put the Eagles up for the remainder. Zeno threw for 385 yards and two touchdowns.

