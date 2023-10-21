Brilliant gameplan gets England within two minutes of the Rugby World Cup final

PARIS (AP) — Playing ugly almost worked for England as it came close to reaching the Rugby World Cup final on the back of a hard-nosed approach and clinical kicking. After being written off as no-hopers before the tournament the English kicked the critics into touch with five wins to reach the semifinals unbeaten. They were 11 minutes away from the final on Saturday. But flyhalf Owen Farrell’s 15 points were not enough to knock South Africa of its perch as the defending champion rallied to win 16-15. The Red Roses played the semifinal the same gritty way they began their tournament with a 27-10 win against Argentina. But the fact remains England’s best two performances of the campaign featured zero tries.

