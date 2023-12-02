Brignone leads after the first leg of a World Cup giant slalom. Shiffrin is in fifth place so far

TREMBLANT, Quebec (AP) — Federica Brignone of Italy is leading after the opening run of a women’s World Cup giant slalom in Tremblant, Quebec. American Mikaela Shiffrin is in fifth place heading into the second leg on Saturday. Mont Tremblant hadn’t hosted a World Cup ski race in 40 years. Brignone finished the first leg in 1 minute, 6.50 seconds. Sara Hector of Sweden was second fastest in 1:06.61, followed by Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland in 1:06.85. Overall World Cup leader Shiffrin’s time was 1:06.97. Brignone was the 2020 World Cup overall champion and the silver medalist in the giant slalom at last year’s Beijing Olympics, behind Hector.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.