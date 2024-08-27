Brighton takes summer spending beyond $250M by signing Turkey left back Ferdi Kadioglu

LONDON (AP) — Brighton has signed Turkey left back Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce to take its spending in this transfer window to more than $250 million. The 24-year-old Kadioglu has played 20 times for Turkey and was a starter at the recent European Championship. He has signed a four-year deal and will cost Brighton a reported 30 million euros ($33.5 million). Brighton has backed its 31-year-old manager Fabian Hurzeler for his first season at the club since arriving from St. Pauli, with Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Brajan Gruda and Matt O’Riley all joining for between $30-60 million each.

