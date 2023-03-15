Brighton soccer team owner enjoys win at Cheltenham Festival

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — The owner of English soccer club Brighton enjoyed a big win before his team even played its Premier League game against fierce rival Crystal Palace. Tony Bloom also owns racehorse Energumene. Energumene secured back-to-back victories in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival with a 10-length triumph in the marquee race of Day 2 at the prestigious meeting. It was a nice boost for Bloom before Brighton plays Crystal Palace in the so-called M23 derby named after the motorway that connects Brighton to south London. It is a rivalry that has built up in recent decades. Bloom says “I will be there later on.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.