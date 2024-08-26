Brighton signs Denmark midfielder Matt O’Riley from Celtic

LONDON (AP) — Brighton has built on its fast start to the English Premier League season by signing Denmark midfielder Matt O’Riley from Celtic. Brighton says the 23-year-old O’Riley signed a five-year contract through the 2028-29 season. The club did not disclose the transfer fee which is reported to be at least 25 million pounds ($33 million). Brighton has joined Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool as the only teams to start the Premier League season with back-to-back wins. O’Riley helped Celtic win the Scottish league title in each of the past three seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.