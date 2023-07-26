Brighton signs Brazilian defender Igor Julio from Fiorentina ahead of European campaign

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brazilian defender Igor Julio has completed his move to Brighton from Fiorentina. The Premier League club says the 25-year-old Igor signed a four-year deal and will start training with his teammates next week when they return from the United States. The value of the transfer was not disclosed but British media reported it was about $19 million. Igor joins Brighton after a club-best sixth-place finish in the Premier League. That earned the team first entry into European competition in the Europa League. Igor helped Fiorentina to the Europa Conference League final last season. The Italian team lost to West Ham.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.