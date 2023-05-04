Brighton scores stoppage-time penalty, beats Man United 1-0

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty in the ninth minute of stoppage time to earn Brighton a 1-0 win over Manchester United and boost the team’s chances of European qualification in the Premier League. United defender Luke Shaw conceded the penalty by patting the ball away with his raised hand as a corner was swung in from the right. The referee awarded the spot kick after being told to look at the incident on the pitchside monitor. Mac Allister kept his cool to fire into the top-left corner. Brighton earned partial revenge for its loss to United in a penalty shootout in the FA Cup semifinals 12 days earlier and moved into sixth place.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.