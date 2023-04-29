Brighton routs Wolves 6-0 to revive European ambitions

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton finished a difficult week on a stylish high by thrashing Wolverhampton 6-0 in the Premier League to revive its hopes of qualifying for a European competition next season. Deniz Undav, Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross all scored twice as Brighton shrugged off a penalty-shootout loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium last weekend and another defeat on Wednesday at Nottingham Forest in the league. Brighton stayed in eighth place but moved two points behind Tottenham in fifth and has two games in hand.

