Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi to leave the club after United game

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Premier League club Brighton says manager Roberto De Zerbi will leave the club after the team’s game against Manchester United. De Zerbi has been discussed as a potential coaching candidate for higher-profile clubs and his “mutually agreed” split from Brighton after Sunday’s match will only fuel further speculation. Bayern Munich and Juventus are among the teams looking for a coach.

