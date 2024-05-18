Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi to leave the club after United game

By The Associated Press
Brighton's manager Roberto De Zerbi gestures, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, at St. James' Park, in Newcastle, England, Saturday May 11, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Owen Humphreys]

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Premier League club Brighton says manager Roberto De Zerbi will leave the club after the team’s game against Manchester United. De Zerbi has been discussed as a potential coaching candidate for higher-profile clubs and his “mutually agreed” split from Brighton after Sunday’s match will only fuel further speculation. Bayern Munich and Juventus are among the teams looking for a coach.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.