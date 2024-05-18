Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi leaving the club after United game

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — English Premier League club Brighton says manager Roberto De Zerbi will leave after their game against Manchester United on Sunday. De Zerbi has been discussed as a potential coaching candidate for higher-profile clubs and his “mutually agreed” split from Brighton will only fuel further speculation. Bayern Munich and Juventus are among the teams looking for a coach. Brighton made the announcement on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.