Brighton manager hopes Caideco stays until end of season

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi says he hopes Moises Caicedo remains at the club for the rest of the season after the Ecuador midfielder publicly declared his desire to leave amid reported interest from Chelsea and Arsenal. Caicedo was missing from the Brighton squad for Sunday’s FA Cup match against Liverpool. Arsenal had a bid of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for Caicedo turned down by Brighton on Friday after which the player said he hoped fans understand that he wants to “take up this magnificent opportunity.” De Zerbi has called Caicedo a “good guy” and says “we will see tomorrow and the next days what happens.”

