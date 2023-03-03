Brighton manager De Zerbi gets 1-game touchline ban

LONDON (AP) — Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi won’t be on the touchline for Saturday’s Premier League game against West Ham as a result of a one-match suspension for abusive behavior toward a match official. The Football Association announced the touchline ban and a fine of $18,000 for De Zerbi’s actions following a 1-0 loss to Fulham on Feb. 18. The governing body says De Zerbi “admitted that his behavior on the pitch at fulltime was improper, and that his behavior and/or language in the tunnel afterward toward a match official was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.”

