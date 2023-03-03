Brighton manager De Zerbi gets 1-game touchline ban

By The Associated Press
FILE - Brighton's head coach Roberto De Zerbi ahead the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Nottingham Forest at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. De Zerbi won’t be on the touchline on Saturday, March 4, 2023 for the game against West Ham as a result of a one-match suspension for abusive behavior toward a match official. The Football Association announced the touchline ban and a fine of 15,000 pounds ($18,000) for De Zerbi’s actions following a 1-0 loss to Fulham on Feb. 18. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

LONDON (AP) — Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi won’t be on the touchline for Saturday’s Premier League game against West Ham as a result of a one-match suspension for abusive behavior toward a match official. The Football Association announced the touchline ban and a fine of $18,000 for De Zerbi’s actions following a 1-0 loss to Fulham on Feb. 18. The governing body says De Zerbi “admitted that his behavior on the pitch at fulltime was improper, and that his behavior and/or language in the tunnel afterward toward a match official was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.”

