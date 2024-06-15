Brighton hires Texas-born Fabian Hurzeler as coach, the youngest ever in Premier League

Texas-born Fabian Hurzeler has been appointed Brighton coach and become the youngest to ever take charge of an English Premier League club. The 31-year-old German succeeded Roberto De Zerbi on Saturday. He’s signed a contract to 2027. Hurzeler has joined from St Pauli in Germany.

