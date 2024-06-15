Brighton hires Texas-born Fabian Hurzeler as coach, the youngest ever in Premier League

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
FILE - St. Pauli coach Fabian Hurzeler is lifted by fans who invaded the field after their team won 3-1 during a second division, Bundesliga, soccer match between FC St. Pauli and VfL Osnabrueck, at the Millerntor Stadium, in Hamburg, Germany, on May 12, 2024. Texas-born Fabian Hurzeler was appointed Brighton coach on Saturday June 15, 2024 and became the youngest manager in English Premier League history. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Axel Heimken]

Texas-born Fabian Hurzeler has been appointed Brighton coach and become the youngest to ever take charge of an English Premier League club. The 31-year-old German succeeded Roberto De Zerbi on Saturday. He’s signed a contract to 2027. Hurzeler has joined from St Pauli in Germany.

