Brighton heaps more pressure on Hodgson with 4-1 win over Crystal Palace

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — The pressure has increased on Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson after his team slumped to a 4-1 loss at fierce rival Brighton in the Premier League. Goals from Lewis Dunk, Jack Hinshelwood, Facundo Buonanotte and Joao Pedro made it a comfortable afternoon for the hosts, with the frustrated visiting fans again protesting the club’s leadership and many leaving before the final whistle. Palace was the Premier League’s biggest spender in the January transfer window with an outlay of more than 30 million pounds, but it didn’t pay immediate dividends despite newcomer Daniel Munoz starting at right-back and deadline-day signing Adam Wharton coming off the bench after just 28 minutes.

