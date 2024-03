Brighton fans in Rome hospital after stabbings before Europa League game

ROME (AP) — Two Brighton fans are in hospital in Rome after being stabbed on the eve of their team’s Europa League match in the Italian capital. A restaurant worker reportedly called police shortly after midnight on Wednesday saying two fans came in asking for help after being stabbed nearby. One had three wounds to his left thigh and the other was stabbed in the right thigh. They had also allegedly had a backpack stolen that contained a wallet and documents. The fans are aged 28 and 29. Roma hosts Brighton in the first leg of the Europea League round of 16 on Thursday.

