Brighton, Everton, Crystal Palace among Premier League teams enjoying big wins in English League Cup

Premier League teams Brighton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Leicester enjoyed big wins over lower-league opponents in the second round of the English League Cup. Brighton has opened its league campaign with wins over Everton and Manchester United and built on those results by overwhelming third-tier Crawley in a 4-0 victory at Amex Stadium thanks to goals by Simon Adingra, Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Webster and Mark O’Mahony. Everton beat fourth-tier Doncaster 3-0, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze were among the scorers for Palace in a 4-0 thrashing of second-tier Norwich, and Leicester won by the same score line at home to fourth-tier Tranmere. Fulham won 2-0 at third-tier Birmingham.

