Brighton draws 1-1 with Man City to secure Europa League qualification

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Julio Enciso’s stunning goal secured Brighton’s qualification for the Europa League in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City. The Paraguay international unleashed an unstoppable effort from around 25 meters to even the score after Phil Foden had fired Premier League champion City ahead. A point means Brighton is guaranteed to finish sixth. It is its highest-ever final position in English soccer’s top flight to mark an outstanding first season in charge for manager Roberto de Zerbi. The Italian only took over from Graham Potter in September after the former Brighton boss left for Chelsea.

