Brighton dents Newcastle’s European hopes by securing EPL draw

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Sean Longstaff’s eighth goal of the season has ensured Newcastle’s home campaign in the English Premier League did not end with a defeat as Brighton emerged from the long trip north with a point from a 1-1 draw. Longstaff canceled out Joel Veltman’s opener with a close-range finish in first-half stoppage time but the result dented the Magpies’ hopes of reeling in fifth-place Tottenham in what remains of the season. It was no more than the visitors deserved on Saturday when Eddie Howe’s players struggled for the fluency that helped them win five of their previous seven league games. Newcastle stayed in sixth place and dropped six points behind Tottenham in fifth.

