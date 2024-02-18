Brighton cruises to 5-0 win over Sheffield United after Holgate’s early sending off

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Brighton took full advantage of Mason Holgate’s early sending off by cruising to a 5-0 win over last-place Sheffield United in the Premier League. Sheffield was coming off just its third league win of the season against Luton last weekend but any hopes of getting consecutive victories ended with Holgate’s reckless studs-up tackle on Kaoru Mitoma, which was upgraded to a straight red card after a VAR check in the 13th minute. Facundo Buonanotte and Danny Welbeck then scored inside a four-minute span to put the visitors 2-0 up by the 24th. Three late goals in the second half, including two by recent Africa Cup of Nations winner Simon Adingra, padded the scoreline.

