Brighton buys French forward Georginio Rutter for club record transfer fee

LONDON (AP) — Brighton has signed Georginio Rutter from second-tier Leeds, making the France Under-21 forward a reported record transfer buy for the Premier League club. Brighton said Rutter signed a five-year deal. The move was reportedly valued at a club record 40 million pounds ($52 million). The 22-year-old Rutter had moved to England in January 2023 when Leeds bought him from Hoffenheim in a deal worth up to 35 million pounds ($45.5 million). Rutter scored eight goals last season as Leeds missed out on promotion after losing the Championship playoff final to Southampton. Leeds is majority owned by the San Francisco 49ers.

