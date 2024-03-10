Brighton bounces back from Europa League drubbing to beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in Premier League

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton has rebounded from a midweek drubbing in the Europa League by beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 in a nervy Premier League performance to stay within touching distance of again finishing in a European qualification place. Brighton took the lead in the 29th minute when a free kick was turned in by Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele for an own-goal. Forest started slowly but gradually came into the game, heaping pressure on the home side in the second half but came up short despite several chances. The Seagulls move up to eighth in the table, one point behind West Ham. Forest remains one spot above the drop zone. It’s three points ahead of Luton, which has a game in hand.

