Brighton beats Brentford 2-1 thanks to first Premier League goal by England youth player Hinshelwood

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — England youth international Jack Hinshelwood has scored his first Premier League goal to earn Brighton a 2-1 comeback win over Brentford at the Amex Stadium. The 18-year-old full back was making only his fifth top-flight appearance. He headed home Pascal Gross’ cross in the 52nd minute having cleared Yoane Wissa’s effort off his own goal-line just moments earlier. Gross was standing in as Brighton’s captain and he equalized for the hosts in the 31st. Four minutes earlier, they’d fallen behind against the run of play to a penalty by Bryan Mbeumo.

