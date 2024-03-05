Bridges scores 32 points as No. 11 Baylor overcomes big deficit to beat Texas 93-85

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jalen Bridges scored a career-high 32 points and 11th-ranked Baylor overcame a double-digit deficit in the final 13 minutes to beat Texas 93-85. It was the last scheduled game between the longtime rival schools separated by only about 100 miles. Ja’Kobe Walter and RayJ Dennis each had seven points in a 21-2 run for the 22-8 Bears during a stretch when Texas missed 11 consecutive shots. The Longhorns also lost big man Dylan Disu to a left knee sprain after he went down with just over 11 minutes left. Dennis had 16 points and eight assists, while Walter finished with 15 points. Max Abmas, the NCAA men’s active career scoring leader, had a season-high 33 points to lead 19-11 Texas.

