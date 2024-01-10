Bridges scores 25 and No. 14 Baylor rallies in 2nd half for an 81-72 win over No. 18 BYU

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Baylor guard Jayden Nunn (2) drives past BYU guard Jaxson Robinson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Patterson]

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jalen Bridges scored 17 of his 25 points after halftime as 14th-ranked Baylor rallied from a nine-point deficit to beat No. 18 BYU 81-72. Ja’Kobe Walter added 16 points for the 13-2 Bears and Langston Love had 15. Baylor won its first Big 12 home game in the new Foster Pavilion, a week after christening the building with a victory over Cornell. Spencer Johnson and Trevin Knell each had 15 points for 12-3 BYU, a Big 12 newcomer this season.

