Brickhandler accounts for 2 TDs, Houston Christian holds off Indiana State late for a 24-27 win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Eli Brickhandler threw for one touchdown and ran for a second and Dillon Fedor kicked a pair of field goals to carry Houston Christian to a 27-24 victory over Indiana State. The Huskies jumped to a 17-0 lead after a quarter, but the Sycamores ran for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to get within a field goal before Calvin Hill powered over from the 3 to cap a nine-play, 78-yard drive to make it 24-14. Houston Christian held a 24-17 advantage at halftime.

