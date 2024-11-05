Brice Williams scores 27, helps Nebraska beat UT Rio Grande Valley 87-67 in season opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brice Williams scored 27 points and Nebraska pulled away in the second half to beat UT Rio Grande Valley 87-67 in a season opener. Williams made 8 of 18 shots from the floor but just 1 of 6 from 3-point range for the Cornhuskers. He was 10 for 11 from the free-throw line. Nebraska outscored the Vaqueros 45-31 in the second half. Utah transfer Rollie Worster debuted with 18 points on 6-for-7 shooting and a game-high nine rebounds for Nebraska. Connor Essegian, a transfer from Wisconsin, scored 13 off the bench and fellow reserve Andrew Morgan scored 10. K.T. Raimey led the Vaqueros with 14 points off the bench.

