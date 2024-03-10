Brice Garnett wins Puerto Rico Open in playoff to regain PGA Tour status

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Brice Garnett wasn’t sure how many PGA Tour events he could play this year with only past champion status. He played his first one in the Puerto Rico Open and came away a winner. Garnett made a 15-foot birdie putt on the fourth playoff hole to beat Erik Barnes. The victory gives him a two-year exemption. That’s effectively the next three years on the PGA Tour. It sends him to The Players Championship next week and the PGA Championship in May. Barnes narrowly missed a 12-foot birdie putt to extend the playoff. He was looking for his first win.

