Brianne Jenner has goal and assist as Ottawa defeats Montreal 4-2

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Captain Brianne Jenner had a goal and an assist, Katerina Mrazova pitched in with three helpers and Ottawa defeated Montreal 4-2 on Sunday. It was Ottawa’s first win against Montreal in four meetings, getting the victory in front of a rowdy 10,172 fans at Place Bell. Daryl Watts, Aneta Tejralova and Gabbie Hughes — into an empty net — also scored for Ottawa, which snapped a two-game losing skid. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 36 shots. Laura Stacey and Melodie Daoust scored for Montreal while Ann-Renée Desbiens made 29 saves.

