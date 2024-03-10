Brianne Jenner has goal and assist as Ottawa defeats Montreal 4-2

By The Associated Press
Ottawa's Brianne Jenner (19) scores against Montreal goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens during first period PWHL hockey action in Laval, Que., Canada, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Graham Hughes]

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Captain Brianne Jenner had a goal and an assist, Katerina Mrazova pitched in with three helpers and Ottawa defeated Montreal 4-2 on Sunday. It was Ottawa’s first win against Montreal in four meetings, getting the victory in front of a rowdy 10,172 fans at Place Bell. Daryl Watts, Aneta Tejralova and Gabbie Hughes — into an empty net — also scored for Ottawa, which snapped a two-game losing skid. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 36 shots. Laura Stacey and Melodie Daoust scored for Montreal while Ann-Renée Desbiens made 29 saves.

