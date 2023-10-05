Brian White scores his 15th goal and the Whitecaps beat St. Louis City to clinch playoff spot

Brian White scored his 15th goal of the season and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat St. Louis City 3-0 on Wednesday night to clinch an MLS playoff spot. Vancouver (12-10-10) came into the match needing a win and for either Minnesota or Dallas to lose or draw in their games to secure a playoff spot for the second time in three seasons. Minnesota lost to LAFC. St. Louis (17-11-5) is 1-1-2 in its last four games away from home — to finish one short of tying LAFC’s 2018 record of seven road wins in an expansion season. White opened the scoring in the 58th minute. He headed defender Ranko Veselinovic’s long ball near midfield and raced on a breakaway before chipping it over goalkeeper Ben Lundt.

