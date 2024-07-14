Brian White scores 2 goals, Fafà Picault adds goal, assist as Whitecaps beat St. Louis 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brian White scored two goals to continue his white-hot streak and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat St. Louis City 3-1. White has scored in four consecutive games. The 28-year-old, who also scored in four straight games in April became the first player in club history to accomplish the feat twice in a single season. St. Louis (4-9-10) has one win since a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on May 11. White opened the scoring in the ninth minute but Nökkvi Thórisson put away his own rebound to make it 1-1 in the 27th. White scored again in the 44th to give Vancouver the lead for good, Ryan Raposo added a goal in the 63rd minute and Picault capped the scoring in stoppage time.

