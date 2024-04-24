Brian Tobin, former president of the International Tennis Federation, dies at age 93

LONDON (AP) — The International Tennis Federation says its former president Brian Tobin has died. The ITF says Tobin died on Monday at age of 93. Past Tennis Australia president Geoff Pollard also confirmed Tobin’s death in a message to a regional tennis federation. Tobin became the first fulltime president of the ITF when elected to the first of his two terms from 1991 to 1999, overseeing the international federation following the creation of the ATP and WTA tours and after it was reintroduced into the Olympics in 1988.

