Brian Robinson Jr. is aiming to return from his knee injury when the Commanders host the Panthers

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. is aiming to return for the Washington Commanders on Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers. The third-year running back has been dealing with a knee injury that sidelined him for the team’s last game at Baltimore. Robinson was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday. The Commanders struggled to establish much of anything on the ground between Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols and quarterback Jayden Daniels in the loss to the Ravens that ended their win streak at four. Getting Robinson back against Carolina would be a big boost in a game Washington is favored to win.

