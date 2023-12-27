Brian Holloway returns 2 picks for TDs, Texas State beats Rice 45-21 in First Responder Bowl

DALLAS (AP) — Linebacker Brian Holloway returned two interceptions for touchdowns, Jahmyl Jeter ran for three scores, and Texas State beat Rice 45-21 in the First Responder Bowl in the Bobcats’ first bowl appearance as an FBS program. Holloway had a 36-yard pick-6 early in the second quarter and returned his second interception 48 yards for a TD in the third that made it 38-21. Both picks came against AJ Padgett, who was intercepted three times overall. Shawqi Itraish relieved Padgett in the fourth quarter and threw two more picks as Texas State forced seven turnovers. Texas State finished 8-5 while Rice fell to 6-7.

