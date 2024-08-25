Brian Gutiérrez’s PK goal in stoppage time rallies Fire to 2-2 draw with New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Gutiérrez scored on a penalty kick in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to rally the Chicago Fire from two goals down to a 2-2 draw with New York City FC at Citi Field. Alonso Martínez scored twice in the first half to guide New York City (11-9-6) to a 2-0 lead at intermission. Martínez used Maxi Moralez’s third assist of the season to give New York City the lead in the 15th minute. Martínez made it 2-0 seven minutes later when Keaton Parks notched his second assist on Martínez’s club-high 10th netter of the campaign. The Fire (6-12-8) began their comeback in the 78th minute when Hugo Cuyper took a pass from rookie defender Tobias Salquist and scored his team-leading 10th goal in his first season in the league.

