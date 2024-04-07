Brian Gutiérrez, Xherdan Shaqiri score goals to help Fire beat Dynamo 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Brian Gutiérrez scored the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri had a goal and an assist and the Chicago Fire beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1. Chris Brady had six saves for Chicago (2-3-2). Gutiérrez outraced a defender as he ran onto a long arcing played near midfield by Shaqiri and, as goalkeeper Steve Clark charged off his line, chipped a half-volley high in the air that dropped under the crossbar and bounced into the net to cap the scoring. Shaqiri converted from the penalty spot in the 10th minute to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. Ibrahim Aliyu blasted a shot rising from the top of the area into the right corner of the net for the Dynamo to make it 1-1 in the 65th.

