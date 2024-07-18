Brian Gutiérrez, Chris Brady guide Fire to 1-0 victory over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brian Gutiérrez scored in the second half and Chris Brady made it stand up for the Chicago Fire in a 1-0 victory over FC Cincinnati, which played without reigning MVP Luciano Acosta. The lone goal came in the 69th minute when Gutiérrez took a pass from Hugo Cuypers and found the net for a fifth time this season. It was the second assist for Cuypers, who signed a club-record deal to join the Fire (6-11-7) in the offseason and leads the team with nine goals. Brady, a 20-year-old keeper in his second full season with the club, finished with nine saves to earn his fourth clean sheet of the season. Cincinnati (15-6-3) falls to 0-6-4 in matches where Acosta is unavailable.

