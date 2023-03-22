Brian Dutcher’s Aztecs meeting March Madness expectations

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brian Dutcher will always be known as the guy who spent all those years at Steve Fisher’s side, winning the NCAA title at Michigan in 1989 and recruiting the Fab Five before helping to build San Diego State into a West Coast power. Dutcher has added to that resume with his first two NCAA Tournament wins in his six seasons as head coach and hopes there’s more to come for SDSU. The Aztecs will face No. 1 seed Alabama in Louisville in the South Region, with No. 5 seed SDSU looking for its first-ever trip to the Elite Eight.

