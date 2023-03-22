Brian Dutcher’s Aztecs meeting March Madness expectations

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
FILE - San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher reacts with fans after San Diego State defeated Wyoming in an NCAA college basketball game to win the Mountain West Conference on March 4, 2023, in San Diego. Dutcher will always be known for recruiting the Fab Five and spending all those years at Steve Fisher's side, winning the NCAA title at Michigan in 1989 and building San Diego State into a West Coast power. Dutcher now has his first two NCAA Tournament wins as a head coach. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brian Dutcher will always be known as the guy who spent all those years at Steve Fisher’s side, winning the NCAA title at Michigan in 1989 and recruiting the Fab Five before helping to build San Diego State into a West Coast power. Dutcher has added to that resume with his first two NCAA Tournament wins in his six seasons as head coach and hopes there’s more to come for SDSU. The Aztecs will face No. 1 seed Alabama in Louisville in the South Region, with No. 5 seed SDSU looking for its first-ever trip to the Elite Eight.

