Brian Daboll hires four Giants coaches, including his son

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a new running backs coach and added three other staff, including the son of coach Brian Daboll. The Giants, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2016, announced Monday that Jeff Nixon was hired as the new running backs coach and Chris Smith will take over as the assistant offensive line coach. Stephen Thomas was hired as a new assistant special teams coach. Daboll’s son, Christian, was a student coach the past four seasons, the past three at Penn State. He will be an offensive assistant.

