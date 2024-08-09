Brian Daboll getting back into the swing of being a playcaller for the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll has taken over the play calling on offense for the New York Giants and first indications are the running game is not going into mothballs with Saquon Barkley now playing in Philadelphia with the Eagles. In beating the Detroit Lions 14-3 on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium, the Giants had 54 plays on offense and 27 were runs. Not only were half the plays on the ground, New York gained 155 yards, an average of 5.7 yards. If things continue that way, Daboll is going to call an offense that values the running game as much as the passing game.

