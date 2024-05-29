Brian Callahan leaning on lots of Cincy ties as he works to turn around the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hiring Brian Callahan as Tennessee’s new head coach meant the Titans would look different this season. Signing cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and wide receiver Tyler Boyd filled key needs for Tennessee with the players also able to spread Callahan’s approach inside the Titans’ locker room. The hiring of a couple of other coaches has brought an undeniable Cincinnati flavor that Callahan and the Titans hope speeds up the turnaround of a franchise that has lost 18 of its past 24 games. Callahan called Boyd and Awuzie huge assets as players not just to the locker room and the Titans but to him as well.

